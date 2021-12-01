FDA advisers vote to authorize 2 COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under in U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers have voted unanimously that two COVID-19 vaccines — Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech — for children between six months and five years of age should be authorized.

For both vaccines, the 21 advisers voted on the question of whether the benefits outweigh the risks.

Young children are the only group that has remained ineligible for immunization during the pandemic.

Health Canada is also reviewing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children. Canada has not yet received an application for that age group from Pfizer.

There is no word yet when a decision will be made in Canada.

WATCH | Health Canada reviewing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children:

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under Health Canada review Duration 1:51 Health Canada is reviewing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for infants and young children under the age of six. The news was welcomed by some parents, while others say they won’t be rushing to get their kids vaccinated when it’s approved.

The U.S. FDA reviewers said both brands appear to be safe and effective for children as young as six months old in analyses posted ahead of the all-day meeting. Side effects, including fever and fatigue, were generally minor in both, and less common than seen in adults.

If the FDA agrees with its advisers and authorizes the shots, there's still one more step. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will decide on a formal recommendation after its own advisers meet Saturday.

If the CDC signs off, kid-sized shots could be available as soon as Monday or Tuesday at doctor's offices, hospitals and pharmacies in the U.S.

Moderna's vaccine for younger children will be one-quarter the size of its adult formulation and Pfizer-BioNTech's will be one-tenth of its grownup size.

During trials, Pfizer-BioNTech found that those two doses didn't offer enough protection against Omicron, so it will be a three-dose vaccination course. Moderna's will be two doses, although the company has added a booster to its pediatric studies and is expected to offer that third dose in the future.

'Troubling surge' in child hospitalizations during Omicron wave

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, opened Wednesday's meeting with data showing a "quite troubling surge" in the hospitalization of young children during the Omicron wave, and noted 442 children under four have died during the pandemic in the U.S.

That's far fewer than adult deaths, but should not be dismissed in considering the need for vaccinating the youngest children, he said.

"Each child that's lost essentially fractures a family," Marks said.