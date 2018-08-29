EpiPen alternative to be imported from U.S. amid shortage, health minister says
Both EpiPen and Auvi-Q deliver same labelled dose of epinephrine
Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says a U.S.-approved auto-injector will be imported to ease Canada's current shortage of EpiPen injectors to treat life-threatening allergies.
Since the spring, there's been an ongoing shortage of EpiPen (0.3 mg) and EpiPen Jr. (0.15 mg) at pharmacies. Manufacturer Pfizer Canada has said there won't be new stock of the smaller injectors soon, raising concerns about availability as many children head back to school.
The alternate injector called Auvi-Q, made by Kaléo, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The minister's interim order means Auvi-Q auto-injectors can be imported for two weeks for sale, starting immediately. The order can be extended for up to one year.
Both EpiPen and Auvi-Q deliver the same labelled dose of epinephrine.
Unlike EpiPen, Auvi-Q has a retractable needle and an electronic voice instruction system to guide users through each step of the injection, Health Canada said.
Auvi-Q 0.3 mg injectors are expected to be available for pharmacies to order by the end of the week and on shelves by Sept. 7. The company could also make the 0.15 mg version available under the interim order if needed.
During the shortage, Pfizer and Health Canada have directed pharmacists to ration their current EpiPen stocks.
As an emergency measure, Health Canada also directed people to keep and use their expired EpiPens if they are needed during the current shortage.
