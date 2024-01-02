Enfamil brand baby formula recalled in Canada over Cronobacter sakazakii risks

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced a recall of certain Enfamil brand baby formula products on Monday, citing contamination of Cronobacter sakazakii.

The agency said the Enfamil products recalled is the Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic infant formula. The recall affects the standalone 561-gram product and also the pack of four.

"Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick." the agency said in a release, noting that it is not commonly linked to human illness but can cause serious or even fatal infections in rare cases.

"Cronobacter sakazakii can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns."

The agency advises those who bought the recalled products not to consume them and instead throw them out or return them to wherever they were purchased.