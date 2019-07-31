2nd confirmed Ebola case in Congo's city of Goma dies

The man who became the second confirmed Ebola case in Congo's major crossroads city of Goma has died, and he may never have known he had the virus, officials said Wednesday.

The second case renewed fears in the bustling city on the Rwandan border that has an international airport, and complicated efforts to contain a year-long outbreak already challenged by rebel attacks and community mistrust.

The man, in his 40s, was a miner returning home from an area in northeastern Ituri province where no Ebola cases in this outbreak have been recorded, World Health Organization officials told reporters. He could have been exposed to Ebola anywhere between Komanda and Goma, a city of more than two million people, as he took moto-taxis over a number of days through the densely populated region at the centre of the outbreak, said Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief.

The man arrived in Goma on July 13 and started showing symptoms on July 22. He was isolated at an Ebola treatment centre on Tuesday. He had spent five days being treated at home and then went to a health facility, where Ebola was suspected.

"He may not even have been aware of the exposure that he had," Ryan said, adding the man's potential contacts were being identified and given an experimental but effective Ebola vaccine. Symptoms such as fever can be confused with malaria, which is endemic in the region.

Congo's Ebola response co-ordinator, Jean-Jacques Muyembe, said the man died on Wednesday morning, a day after the case was announced.

Muyembe has said there appears to be no link between the case and the previous one in Goma that was announced 2½ weeks ago.

The second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history was declared a rare global health emergency days after the first Goma case was confirmed.

A health worker registers temperatures of people checked in Goma on Wednesday. (Pamela Tulizo/AFP/Getty Images)

Muyembe, in announcing Goma's second case, told reporters the man's house and the health centre he first visited were being disinfected.

"There is no need to panic."

On Wednesday, he told reporters he believes this outbreak can be ended in three or four months.

But WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said the concern as Ebola enters its second year is the virus again will spread into one or more of Congo's nine neighbouring countries.

In June, three people died in Uganda before other family members were taken back to Congo for treatment and Ugandan officials declared the country was again free of the disease.

WHO says the risk of regional spread remains "very high."

Goma, a lakeside city more than 350 kilometres south of where Ebola was first detected a year ago, is the largest city to be affected by the outbreak, which has infected more than 2,500 people and killed nearly 1,700.