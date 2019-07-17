The World Health Organization has deemed the Ebola outbreak in Congo a public health emergency of international concern.

Ebola is highly infectious and spread through bodily fluids. The current outbreak, largely confined to Congo apart from three deaths in Uganda last month, has killed 1,676 people — more than two-thirds of those who contracted it Congo — over the past year.

Health officials and responders hope declaring the global health emergency will bring more international attention and aid.

"It is time for the world to take notice and redouble our efforts. We need to work together in solidarity with the DRC [Democratic Republic of Congo] to end this outbreak and build a better health system," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, said in a statement Wednesday declaring the emergency.

"Extraordinary work has been done for almost a year under the most difficult circumstances. We all owe it to these responders — coming from not just WHO, but also government, partners and communities — to shoulder more of the burden."

