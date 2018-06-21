Skip to Main Content
Ebola outbreak in Congo 'largely contained,' says WHO

No new cases of Ebola virus disease have been confirmed in Congo since the last known sufferer died on June 9, World Health Organization says.

To date, there have been 38 confirmed cases, including 14 deaths.

A World Health Organization worker administers a vaccination aimed at beating an outbreak of Ebola in Mbandaka, Congo, in May. Public health officials are now focused on rural areas. (Kenny Katombe/Reuters)

The World Health Organization says there is "cautious optimism" that the Ebola outbreak in Congo may be winding down.

In a report issued this week, the UN health agency and Congolese officials say that slightly over a month into the response, further spread of the lethal virus has "largely been contained."

WHO says the situation in urban areas — where officials had feared transmission might take off — has remained calm for the last several weeks. Attention since then has been focused on remote rural regions mostly accessible only by dirt roads and motorbikes.

To date, there have been 38 confirmed cases, including 14 deaths. 

More than 3,000 people have been vaccinated with an experimental vaccine in the first-ever attempt to stop an emerging Ebola epidemic.

