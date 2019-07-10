Eat Smart-brand kale salad recalled amid fears of Listeria

Eat Smart-brand kale salad has been recalled in six provinces because it could be contaminated with Listeria, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recall affects 794-gram bags of Eat Smart's Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kits with a best-before date of July 17, 2019 and the product code 7 09351 89140 3.

The salad mix is produced by Fresh Taste Produce Ltd.

The recall applies to New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, P.E.I. and Quebec.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the product, but anyone who thinks they have become sick from it should call their doctor, the CFIA said on Tuesday.

Food infected with Listeria may not smell bad, but can trigger vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, the CFIA said.

The agency said its test results triggered the recall, and that the agency is conducting a food safety investigation.

Stores are removing the product from their shelves, and consumers can return recalled items where they bought them.