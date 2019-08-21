Reported illnesses among vapers in U.S. reaches 150 possible cases
The number of breathing illnesses reported among Americans who vape is growing.
Health officials are now looking into more than 150 possible cases in 16 states.
Officials say the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has joined the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states investigating reports from the last two months.
All the illnesses were in teens or adults who had used an electronic cigarette or some other kind of vaping device.
Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance.
So far infectious diseases have been ruled out.
No single vaping product or compound has been linked to all of the cases, and officials said it's not clear if there's a common cause.
No deaths have been reported.
