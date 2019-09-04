DIY Shake Slime kits recalled for chemical hazard
Boric acid can be toxic to children if licked or swallowed, Health Canada warns
A line of make-your-own slime kits for children has been recalled because of a chemical hazard.
DIY Shake Slime kits "do not meet the Canadian toy safety requirements" because of their boric acid content, according to Health Canada.
"Boric acid can be toxic to children if licked or swallowed," the regulator said on its website on Tuesday, in step with a recall by the importer. "High levels of boric acid ingestion may have long-term effects on a child's development and their future reproductive health."
Children are more sensitive to boric acid toxicity than adults.
Health Canada said the Chinese-made toys should be taken away from children immediately and thrown out.
Importer CLS Sales Inc. has recalled seven of the slime kits — including DIY Confetti Shake Slime and DIY Glow Shake Slime — which contain a powder, to which users add water.
Health Canada said as of late August, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries related to the use of these toys in Canada.
About 9,564 of the recalled kits were sold in Canada between December 2018 and August 2019.
