Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan rises to 6

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to six in China's central city of Wuhan, the city's mayor told state television.

A total of 258 cases had been confirmed in the city by the end of Monday, Zhou Xianwang said in an interview.

Separately, China's eastern Zhejiang provincial health authority said a total of five cases of new coronavirus were confirmed as of noon Tuesday local time.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Tuesday that the new coronavirus was likely to spread to other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days.

"More cases should be expected in other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days," said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

Signs offer information on how to prevent the spread of a SARS-like coronavirus. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)

So far in China, the virus has mostly been concentrated in Wuhan city, although isolated cases have also been reported in Shanghai and Beijing. Outside of China, cases have been confirmed in Thailand, South Korea and Japan.

Taiwan, the self-ruled island that China claims as its own, also confirmed its first case, a woman who had returned from working in Wuhan, on Tuesday.

Taiwan, which has close economic and people-to-people links with China despite political tensions, on Monday set up an epidemic response command centre to co-ordinate the island's response to the virus. More than 1,000 beds were prepared in isolation wards in case the virus spreads further.

Countries in Asia and around the globe have begun body temperature checks at airports, railway stations and along highways in hopes of catching people carrying the virus.

The recent confirmation that the disease can spread between humans has heightened fears as millions of Chinese travel during the annual Lunar New Year holiday.

The measures are part of a widening effort aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS, another coronavirus that started in China and killed nearly 800 people, paralyzed transport and damaged Asian economies. In Canada, 44 people died, many of them health-care workers.

Sanitary-epidemiological service workers use a thermal scanner to detect travellers from China who may have symptoms possibly connected with the previously unknown coronavirus, at Almaty International Airport, in Kazakhstan. (Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters)

China's often secretive Communist government was blamed for making SARS far worse by initially hiding information and blocking the work of the World Health Organization (WHO).

This time, China's leader Xi Jinping has led calls for tough measures, ordering that "party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels should put people's lives and health first."

At the airport in Wuhan, the temperatures of departing passengers were being checked. Virtually anyone in a public role, from traffic policemen to bank tellers, along with many riding public transport have donned protective masks.

Risk to Canada 'considered low'

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, told reporters Monday that there are no reported cases in Canada and the agency is not aware of any cases involving Canadians overseas.

There were three travellers from Wuhan who were investigated and ruled out over the last week, Tam said. She would not say where in Canada they were screened.

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) told CBC News on Sunday that "the overall risk of disease spread to Canada is considered low."

Canada has no direct flights from Wuhan, and the volume of travellers arriving indirectly from Wuhan is low, PHAC said.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Allison McGeer explains why it is critical now to figure out if there is enough human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus to sustain the current outbreak. 5:40

PHAC said it will be "implementing additional measures" in the coming week, including warning signs in English, French and simplified Chinese at airports in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. On the kiosks where people fill in questions, they'll be asked if they've been in an area affected by the outbreak within the last 14 days.

If an ill passenger is referred for quarantine, their temperature could be taken as part of the assessment.

The U.S. has also begun screening passengers on flights from Wuhan arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport, San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International airport — the three major ports of entry to the U.S.

Initial screenings are expected to involve around 5,000 passengers, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It says it has developed a test to diagnose the new coronavirus which it plans to share with domestic and international partners.

"Based on current information, however, the immediate health risk ... to the general American public is deemed to be low at this time. Nevertheless, CDC is taking proactive preparedness precautions," it said.

Quarantine checks at airports

One case has been detected in Japan, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged officials to step up quarantine checks at airports and other entry points, with many visitors from China expected to arrive during the holidays. The number of Chinese tourists has risen steadily in recent years, with more than nine million visiting last year.

Japan will require visitors arriving from Wuhan to fill in health forms, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

A quarantine notice about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan is seen at an arrival hall of Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)

Japan confirmed its first patient last week, a man in his 30s who tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from Wuhan.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said it has tracked down 41 people who had contacts with the patient and is monitoring them. It says none has developed pneumonia symptoms.

Brendan Murphy, Australia's chief medical officer, said flights from Wuhan are being met by biosecurity staff and by state health officials in New South Wales who are distributing pamphlets in English and Chinese to all passengers describing the symptoms of the disease and asking them to identify themselves if they have any.

Australian health officials said a man was placed in isolation in Brisbane after developing a respiratory illness after traveling to Wuhan but has now recovered.