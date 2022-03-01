COVID-19 booster shots recommended for high-risk Canadians starting this spring
New recommendation applies to all immunocompromised adults, many seniors
Canada's national vaccination advisory body is calling for high-risk individuals to get another COVID-19 booster shot, starting this spring.
The new recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) outline that an additional vaccine dose may be offered at a standard interval — six or more months from the last COVID-19 vaccine dose or SARS-CoV-2 infection, whichever is longer —for people at a higher risk of severe illness.
That includes:
- Adults 80 and up.
- Adult residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings for seniors or those with complex medical care needs.
- Adults 18 and up who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, either due to a medical treatment or underlying health condition.
- Adults 65 to 79, particularly if they don't have a known prior history of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Bivalent, Omicron-containing, mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are the "preferred" option for booster shots, NACI wrote.
NACI also said no further recommendations on booster doses are being made at this time, though the committee "will continue to monitor the SARS-CoV-2 epidemiology and emerging evidence, including duration of vaccine protection from bivalent booster doses in the coming months to provide recommendations on the timing of subsequent booster doses if warranted."
As for the six-month interval timing, NACI stressed that evidence shows "the antibody response is higher with longer intervals between infection and vaccination and with longer intervals between vaccination doses," though there is no safety risk associated with shorter intervals.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?