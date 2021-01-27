'A toll on everyone's soul:' Inside 2 hospitals' struggle to save lives from COVID-19

During the coronavirus pandemic, Canadians are being told to stay home to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. Yet most of us have no idea about what's happening inside our hospitals, specifically intensive care units.

Jan. 25 marked the one-year anniversary of the first person in Canada to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

To mark the anniversary, staff at two of Canada's largest hospitals — Sunnybrook Hospital and Toronto General Hospital — filmed a day in their lives on the job, highlighting how they deal with the stress and strain they're up against day after day.

Watch as they give an intimate, inside look at why they're so emotionally exhausted — and what gives them the strength to keep fighting o care for "everyone's loved ones."

