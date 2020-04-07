Mothers with COVID-19 can breastfeed, Canadian Paediatric Society says

New mothers with COVID-19 can still breastfeed their babies, advises the Canadian Paediatric Society.

In its guidelines released this week, the CPS said the main concern is the coronavirus being transmitted from mother to infant through respiratory droplets.

Women who choose to breastfeed should wear a mask, wash their hands and clean their breast area with soap and water before each feeding, the guidelines said.

Mothers can also pump breast milk, but must ensure they wash their hands and clean all equipment. Frequently touched household surfaces should also be regularly disinfected.

Both the Public Health Agency of Canada and the World Health Organization have recommend that mothers with suspected or proven COVID-19 continue to breastfeed.

The new guidelines come at a time when health-care practitioners can expect to encounter mothers with suspected or proven COVID-19 with "increasing frequency," the CPS said.

The CPS also stated that moms with suspected or proven COVID-19 should not be completely separated from their babies, but that any potential risks plus benefits of rooming-in should be discussed with families and health-care providers.

Pumping also safe

Mothers can practise breastfeeding and skin-to-skin care when in hospital while taking precautions, such as proper hand washing and wearing surgical masks.

New moms who are too ill to breastfeed are encouraged to pump breast milk for their babies.

The CPS cited a 2003 study on mothers with SARS who breastfed their babies. None of the infants who were breastfed went on to develop SARS. Also, a recent small-sample-size study that tested breast milk found no positive tests for COVID-19. Also, antibodies to the coronavirus are "likely passed to the newborn and offer a protective benefit."

People who have COVID-19 symptoms should not be allowed to visit with the mother or baby, according to the guidelines.