Blood thinners help patients with moderate COVID, clinical trials find

Global clinical trials examining the potential of blood thinners to treat moderately ill COVID-19 patients have proven so successful that doctors should immediately start using them in standard care, some Canadian physicians say.

Investigators at Toronto's University Health Network (UHN) say interim results of clinical trials spanning five continents in more than 300 hospitals suggest full-dose blood thinners could significantly prevent severe cases now straining hospital intensive care units (ICUs).

The study involved more than 1,300 moderately ill patients admitted to hospital, including some at UHN.

Investigators say full doses of heparin blood thinner improved outcomes and decreased the need for life support.

The full dose, similar to what's given to people who have a blood clot, such as deep vein thrombosis, was also more effective than the lower dose typically administered to prevent blood clots in hospitalized patients.

'Can prevent patients from becoming severely ill'

The findings could transform care, said critical care doctor Ewan Goligher, a co-chair on one of the clinical trials, which haven't yet been published or peer reviewed to flag errors.

"Having cared for so many severely ill COVID-19 patients and witnessed the suffering involved for patients and their loved ones, it is profoundly gratifying that together we have discovered a treatment that can prevent patients from becoming severely ill and improve their recovery," he said in a news release issued Friday. Goligher is also a scientist with UHN.

Ryan Zarychanski, associate professor, hematologist and critical care physician at the University of Manitoba, said the findings were promising.

"In a disease with a limited number of effective therapies, our results have the potential to define a new standard of care for moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients around the world," Zarychanski said.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said Friday she welcomed more evidence on treatments for COVID-19.

"We are, I think, really relying on our clinical experts who are on the ground treating patients," Tam said. "They will look at the individuals in question to figure out what is really in their best interest."

Harmful for critically ill patients

Doctors noticed early in the pandemic that COVID-19 patients suffered an increased rate of blood clots and inflammation. This led to complications including lung failure, heart attack and stroke.

Back in December, investigators found that giving full-dose blood thinners to critically ill ICU patients did not help, and was actually harmful.

The trials are supported by international funding organizations including the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the NIH National Heart, Lung & Blood Institute in the United States, the National Institute for Health Research in the United Kingdom, and the National Health and Medical Research Council in Australia.