Everything you need to know about the coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) an emergency of "international concern" on Jan. 30, after it was first reported from Wuhan, China late last year. Canadian officials stress that the risk of contracting the virus in this country remains low. But Canadians are worried and want information about the disease.

Here are the latest developments:

What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. They cause a range of illness ranging from the common cold and pneumonia to other severe diseases — such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV), Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) and now 2019-nCOV, the current outbreak.

WATCH | A short video answering many of the main questions:

Information about the coronavirus outbreak is spreading fast, but what do we actually know about the illness? CBC News medical contributor and family physician Dr. Peter Lin breaks down the facts about what it is, where it came from, how it spreads and what you can do to protect yourself. 5:10

Follow the spread of this new coronavirus on this interactive map.

The symptoms

The initial symptoms of 2019-nCoV are mainly fever, with a few reports of people having difficulty breathing, and chest X-rays showing signs of pneumonia in both lungs.

The WHO says signs of infection can include respiratory complaints, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe respiratory problems, kidney failure and even death.

Read more about the symptoms here.

Low risk for Canadians

Dr. Michael Gardam, an infectious disease specialist in Toronto, explains why Canadians don't need to panic. He says this coronavirus is not as contagious as influenza, nor as dangerous as SARS.

Infectious disease specialist says risk to Canadians is low 0:46

What to do if you think you've been exposed

If you think you have been exposed to the coronavirus — for example, if you have travelled to Wuhan and are having symptoms — the Public Health Agency of Canada advises avoiding contact with others and following up with your health-care professional.

This story explains what you should do to avoid spreading the infection to anyone else as you seek medical help.

Preventing the spread

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, coronaviruses are most commonly spread by:

Coughing or sneezing.

Close personal contact, such as shaking hands.

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, eyes or nose.

To prevent infection:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home if you are sick.

Read more about symptoms and prevention here.

A vaccine

The VIDO-InterVac team has 50 scientists from 26 countries. (Bonnie Allen/CBC)

CBC News got access to the high-security lab in Saskatchewan where scientists are working to develop a vaccine.

Where this coronavirus came from

A woman walks in front of the closed wholesale seafood market, in Wuhan, China, where health authorities believe the coronavirus might have originated. (Noel Celis/AFP/Getty)

One of the main ways scientists can figure out how to prevent the spread of an infectious disease is to zero in on its animal host and how it jumped from that animal to a person.

According to Kerry Bowman, a bioethicist who teaches medical students about environmental change and human health at the University of Toronto, "if we don't deal with the heart of the problem where these things can emerge, it could easily happen again."

You can read more about why it is so crucial for scientists to figure out the animal source of the coronavirus here.

Battling misinformation

It has become too common for misinformation to spread on social media, which in turn causes fear and panic. It's happening with the coronavirus outbreak.

WATCH | Tips to protect yourself from getting — and spreading — false information about the coronavirus:

Officials are reminding people to get information about coronavirus from credible sources after large amounts of misinformation about the illness was spread on social media. 2:09

Should you wear a mask?

The short answer is — it depends.

Are you sick? Wear a mask.

Are you trying to keep from getting sick? A mask probably won't help.

WATCH | The full explanation:

You see more people wearing them in public, but will wearing a face mask really protect you from the coronavirus? 2:27

Travel to China

The Canadian government is warning against all travel to the coronavirus-affected region of China.

Air Canada is among the airlines that have suspended flights to parts of China.

A flight attendant walks through body temperature scanners and a notice board on the coronavirus at Narita international airport, near Tokyo. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)

What about Canadians in China?

More than 200 Canadians requested help from Ottawa to leave China due to the outbreak. On Thursday afternoon, a flight carrying 176 Canadians flew out of Wuhan.

The foreign affairs minister says a second chartered flight carrying the remaining Canadians will leave Wuhan on Monday.