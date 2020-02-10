What you need to know now about coronavirus: 2nd evacuation plane lands at CFB Trenton

The latest:

Another group of Canadians on a a second charter plane that departed Wuhan, China, landed in Ontario this morning from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 200 Canadians had asked to be on the flight. The plane left with 185 passengers, according to a tweet from Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

The first Canadian charter flight carried out 174 Canadians and their family members, who are now undergoing a two-week quarantine at a military base in Trenton, Ont.

Another 39 Canadians left on an American charter and are now under quarantine at the base. Those who departed Wuhan on Monday will also be housed at the base for two weeks.

Death tolls tops 1,000

China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on the mainland on Monday, up from 97 on the previous day and taking the total to 1,016.

There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland, down from 3,062 on Sunday, bringing the total to 42,638, the National Health Commission said.

Outside China, 319 infections had been confirmed in 24 countries, with one death in the Philippines, according to the latest figures released by WHO.

For context, influenza claims between 290,000 to 650,000 lives annually, and three to five million people experience severe cases of the illness.

Canadians who were repatriated from China on an American charter plane due to the coronavirus outbreak board a bus after they disembarked from another aircraft at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton in Trenton, Ont., Friday. A third group of Canadians left the Wuhan area Monday. ( Edward Wang via Reuters)

Canadian among 65 new coronavirus cases on cruise ship

A total of 135 cases of the virus have been reported from among the passengers of a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

In a statement released Monday, Princess Cruises said there is a Canadian among 65 new cases; that's in addition to 70 cases reported earlier. The other sick passengers are from Australia, England, Japan, the Philippines, Ukraine and the U.S., the cruise company said.

"We are following guidance from the Japan Ministry of Health on plans for disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases," the statement said.

Among cases of Canadians with the virus here at home, there are four confirmed cases in B.C. and three in Ontario.

Finance minister warns of significant economic impact

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Monday the coronavirus outbreak will have a "significant impact" on Canada's economy, with the oil patch expected to be among the sectors hardest hit.

Speaking at the Economic Club of Calgary, Morneau said the virus will have ripple effects throughout the world because of China's massive economic footprint.

A recent Bloomberg report estimates the coronavirus and efforts to contain it will cut U.S. economic growth by 0.4 per cent in the first quarter.

Lockdowns in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, and other hubs in Hubei province due to the coronavirus outbreak have led to reduced demand for many industrial inputs. Oil prices have dropped 15 per cent drop over the course of the crisis, Morneau said.

Hackers try to use outbreak fears to spread computer viruses

An American cybersecurity company says criminal groups are exploiting fears over the coronavirus to try to attack the global shipping industry.

California-based Proofpoint says it has detected a new email campaign that uses Microsoft Word attachments designed to trick recipients into installing a type of malware known as AZORult, malicious software that can steal sensitive information from a user's computer.

Proofpoint says criminals have been exploiting a vulnerability in Word to spread AZORult and other malware since at least 2016, including for downloading ransomware that can lock victims out of their systems unless they pay. However, there is currently no evidence that ransomware has been used in this latest scam.

The company says the new email scam takes advantage of concerns about the virus, and advises workers to exercise caution when presented with coronavirus-themed email messages and attachments, as well as links and websites that could be used by criminals as lures.

No plans to heighten Canadian travel advisories

Despite the uptick in cases, Canada's chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, said Monday there are no immediate plans to impose stronger border controls or isolation protocols in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Tam said the rules could change at any time based on the evolution of the disease.

Global Affairs Canada has warned against all travel to China's Hubei province. The department has warned against non-essential travel to China and is suggesting Canadians now in China leave if their presence there isn't critical.

Public health officials also have asked people returning from Hubei to self-isolate for 14 days, or — if they're returning from elsewhere in China — to stay home if they experience any symptoms.

