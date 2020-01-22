Chinese virus-hit city of Wuhan closes transport networks, state media says
Wuhan, the epicentre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus, has shut its transport networks and people are advised not to leave the city, according to state media reports.
Bus, subway, ferry and long-distance passenger transportation networks will be suspended
The Chinese city of Wuhan, the source of an outbreak of a new flu-like virus, is closing its transport networks and advising citizens not to leave the city, state media reported on Thursday.
Bus, subway, ferry and long-distance passenger transportation networks will be suspended from 10 a.m. local time on Jan. 23, and the airport and train stations will be closed to outgoing passengers, state TV said.
The government is asking citizens not to leave the city unless there are special circumstances, state media said, citing the local government's virus task force.
The announcement comes as the World Health Organization's emergency committee meets to decide whether the outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.
With files from CBC News
