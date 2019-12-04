President's Choice brand coleslaw recalled due to possible salmonella

President's Choice brand coleslaw has been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, Loblaws says.

The recalled product was distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and possibly nationally and in Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a release Wednesday.

The recall applies to President's Choice Coleslaw 397 g 0 60383 22267 3 with best before dates 2019 DE 04 - B318005 and 2019 DE 04 - B318006.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. Agency staff is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

No reported illnesses have been associated with the consumption of the recalled product.

The agency advised consumers: