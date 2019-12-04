President's Choice brand coleslaw recalled due to possible salmonella
President's Choice brand coleslaw has been recalled by Loblaws due to possible salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.
Loblaws recall triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results
The recalled product was distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and possibly nationally and in Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a release Wednesday.
The recall applies to President's Choice Coleslaw 397 g 0 60383 22267 3 with best before dates 2019 DE 04 - B318005 and 2019 DE 04 - B318006.
The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. Agency staff is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
No reported illnesses have been associated with the consumption of the recalled product.
The agency advised consumers:
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
- Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
- Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
