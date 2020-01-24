China builds new hospital to deal with coronavirus outbreak

LATEST:

Quarantine in China expands to 10 cities in effort to curb coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 26 people have died, health authorities say, as cases rise.

Beijing cancels major public events including two well-known Lunar New Year temple fairs. Shanghai Disneyland will be closed from Saturday to help prevent the spread of the virus.

WHO panel of experts meets and says it's 'too early' to call outbreak an international emergency.

China is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected with a new virus that has killed 26 people, sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities during the country's most important holiday.

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, transportation was shut down Friday in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people. The cities, located in central Hubei province, are Wuhan, where the illness has been concentrated, Ezhou, Huanggang, Chibi, Xiantao, Zhijiang, Qianjiang, Huangshi, Xianning and Yichang.

"To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources," Wuhan authorities said in a Friday notice, the city is constructing a hospital modelled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing. The facility will be a prefabricated structure, slated for completion Feb. 3.

The SARS hospital was built from scratch in 2003 in just six days to treat an outbreak of a similar respiratory virus that had spread from China to more than a dozen countries and killed about 800 people. The hospital featured individual isolation units that looked like rows of tiny cabins.

(CBC News)

In Wuhan, normally bustling streets, malls and other public spaces were eerily quiet on the second day of its lockdown. Masks were mandatory in public, and images from the city showed empty shelves as people stocked up for what could be an extended isolation.

Train stations, the airport and subways were closed; police checked incoming vehicles but did not entirely close off roads.

WATCH | China sets blistering pace to build new Wuhan hospital:

Plans to provide 1,000 new beds in less than 2 weeks for new coronavirus patients. 0:36

In China, authorities were taking precautions around the country. In the capital, Beijing, major public events were cancelled indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are a staple of Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Forbidden City, a major tourist destination in Beijing, announced it will close indefinitely on Saturday. On Friday, authorities said Shanghai Disneyland will be closed from Saturday to help prevent the spread of the virus. Sections of China's Great Wall will also be closed to visitors from Saturday, the Beijing government said.

Beijing city government is urging residents returning from coronavirus outbreak areas to stay at home for 14 days to prevent its spread, the Beijing Daily said Friday. Shanghai government also urged people coming to the city from "key areas" to stay at home or under centralized quarantine for two weeks.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 830, the National Health Commission said Friday morning.

The health commission in Hebei, a northern province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died there after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives. Heilongjiang province in the northeast confirmed a death there but did not give details.

WATCH | China tightens travel restrictions to prevent spread of virus:

China has tightened restrictions on travel for at least three more cities as the new coronavirus appears in more locations. 1:56

Initial symptoms of the virus can mirror those of the cold and flu, including cough, fever, chest tightening and shortness of breath, but can worsen to pneumonia.

The vast majority of cases have been in and around Wuhan or people with connections to the city, but scattered cases have occurred beyond the mainland. The United States, South Korea and Japan confirmed their second cases Friday, and cases have been detected in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam. France also confirmed its first two cases, Europe's first ones.

The World Health Organization (WHO) decided against declaring the outbreak a global emergency for now. The declaration can increase resources to fight a threat but its potential to cause economic damage makes the decision politically fraught.

China is rushing to build a new hospital in a staggering 10 days to treat patients at the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak that has stricken hundreds of people. (AFP/Getty Images)

Cases of the virus are likely to continue to rise in China, but it is too soon to evaluate its severity, WHO said Friday.

"The focus is not so much on the [case] numbers, which we know will go up," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told a Geneva news briefing. "It's still too early to draw conclusions on how severe the virus is."

The WHO and its network of experts may look at treatments and vaccines against MERS for possible use against coronavirus, he said.

The coronavirus family includes the common cold as well as viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as the SARS outbreak that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome, or MERS, which is thought to have originated from camels.

Large-scale quarantines rare

Chinese officials have not said how long the shutdowns of the cities will last.

While sweeping measures are typical of China's Communist Party-led government, large-scale quarantines are rare around the world, even in deadly epidemics, because of concerns about infringing on people's liberties.

A trickle of passengers at the train station in Wuhan put on a brave face on Friday as they arrived in the epicentre of the outbreak.

On one high-speed train carrying a Reuters journalist that stopped in Wuhan station on Friday afternoon, about 10 passengers got off and nobody got on before the train resumed its journey to Changsha. Although it stopped there, Wuhan had been removed from the train's schedule.

"What choice do I have? It's Chinese New Year. We have to see our family," said a man getting off the train who gave his family name Hu.

Wuhan's airport is not closed, but nearly all flights have been cancelled. Three international flights arriving on Friday would leave with no passengers, an airport official said.

WATCH | Streets of Wuhan eerily quiet amid coronavirus lockdown:

As China faces an increase in coronavirus cases, streets in many cities were largely deserted. 0:47

China's biggest ride-hailing company, Didi Chuxing, shut down all services in Wuhan from midday on Friday, adding that service resumption depended on government orders

Hugo Guo, a 22-year-old university student who had returned home to Wuhan for the holiday, said the restrictions were not having much of an impact on him, although all his dinner plans with friends and family had been cancelled.

"I'm most worried about whether I will be able to return to school at the right time," he said, referring to the start of term next month at his university in Shanghai.