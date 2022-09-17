Viana-brand Veggie Cevapcici being recalled for undeclared almond

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Viana brand Veggie Cevapcici because it contains almond which is not listed on the label.

The affected product distributed by Tofutown North America, Inc. was sold in 200-gram packages with a best-before date of March 31, 2023.

The plant-based protein was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed nationally.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the cevapcici out or return it to the store where it was purchased.