Dozens sickened with salmonella after eating cantaloupes in Canada, U.S.

At least 43 people in the U.S. and nine in Canada have been infected with an outbreak strain of salmonella linked to cantaloupes, officials say.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency warns people not to eat three recalled brands of cantaloupe: Malichita, Save on Foods and Urban Fare.

The recall applies to whole cantaloupes, as well as pre-cut chunks, fruit salads and platters containing the fruit.

So far, there have been eight confirmed cases of the same strain of salmonella linked to Malichita cantaloupes in British Columbia and one confirmed case in Ontario.

The agency said the affected Malichita cantaloupes were sold between Oct. 11 and Nov. 14, inclusive.

For the Save on Foods and Urban Fare products, the best before dates are up to and including Nov. 9.

Consumers who have the products in their homes should throw them away.

Some of the recalled products were distributed in all provinces as well as Yukon and possibly other territories.

Most people recover in a week

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said interviews with sick people and laboratory findings showed that cantaloupes are behind this outbreak .

In the U.S., 17 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The number of people sickened in the outbreak is likely much higher than those reported, CDC said.

It typically takes three to four weeks to determine whether a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after consuming food contaminated with the bacteria.

Most recover on their own within seven days, health officials in B.C. said.

Some people — especially children younger than five, those 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems — may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.