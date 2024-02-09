Mexican-style corn salad kits and bean dip recalled in Canada after listeria outbreak in U.S.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling two types of Mexican-style corn salad kits and a brand of six-layer black bean dip due to possible listeria contamination after an outbreak in the U.S.

The recalled products are President's Choice Chopped Mexican-style Street Corn salad kits, Taylor Farms two-pack Mexican-style Street Corn salad kits and Rojo's brand Black Bean 6 Layer Dip.

The notice, issued Wednesday, is because all three products use cheese recalled by Rizo-López Foods, Inc., a brand associated with a listeria outbreak in the U.S. in which two people have died and 23 have been hospitalized. Twenty-six people contracted the illness between June 2014 and December 2023.

The decade-long outbreak includes cases across 11 U.S. states, from Washington to Florida.

The salads have best before dates up to and including Feb. 19 and the dip has best before dates up to March 15.

While there have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with these products, the food inspection agency says people who have the recalled salads should throw them out or return them.

The agency says that food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.