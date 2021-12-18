Stress of pandemic appears to be taking a toll on our teeth, dentists say

Stress and anxiety connected to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could be revealing itself in people's mouths, say dentists who report increasing cases of patients with cracked, broken and damaged teeth.

Bruce Ward, a Vancouver-area dentist, said he's noticing the pressures of the pandemic are causing more people to involuntarily clench their jaws and grind their teeth.

"It's like two pieces of ivory rubbing together," said Ward, describing the grinding sound often first noticed by others.

Signs of teeth grinding are an aching jaw in the morning, headache and sore teeth, but sometimes it's much worse, he said.

"I pulled two teeth [recently] that were split right up the middle and right across the bottom of the tooth and right out the other side," said Ward.

Ward, a past president of the British Columbia Dental Association, said he's been participating in Zoom meetings with colleagues who say they're seeing more damaged teeth lately as a result of grinding, a condition known as bruxism.

Typically stress-related

Teeth grinding and jaw clenching are usually related to stress and stress levels, which have increased for people during the pandemic, Ward said.

Teeth are designed to withstand chewing pressure, but involuntary grinding increases the function dramatically, to the point where teeth can crack, chip or loosen.

"It's very harmful to your joints and also it really stresses your muscles," Ward said. "It also stresses your teeth. It's huge, the force on your teeth."

Dentists usually recommend patients start to use a special mouthpiece at night to protect their teeth and take measures to reduce stress in their lives.

"A lot of people say to me, `How can I stop it?"' Ward said. "And I go, 'Move to Fiji, sell everything you've got and lay on the beach all day.'"

Manifesting in different ways

Nirmala Raniga, a Vancouver addictions and mental health counsellor, said the pandemic has placed extra stress on people and it can show itself in many different forms and places, including peoples' mouths.

Raniga said teeth grinding and clenching at night and sleep talking are signs of the body's attempts to address emotional issues.

"It is a way of releasing stress," she said. "Your body is releasing stress by grinding, so the idea is how do you release your stress by working through these painful memories."

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a photograph of a woman smiling outside a Vancouver dental office, in August 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Dental Association said evidence of increases in teeth grinding issues during the pandemic is anecdotal but delaying oral health care can lead to health problems.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of many, and has likely interrupted individuals' good habits and daily routines," said Dr. Aaron Burry, the association's deputy CEO of professional affairs in a statement.

"More frequent snacking, consuming more sugary foods and beverages, not keeping up with regular dental visits, and not keeping up with regular brushing and flossing can lead to consequences," he said.

The Canadian Dental Association website suggests consulting with a dentist about bruxism and relaxation techniques to use during the day and before bedtime.

"Practice stress-reducing activities, such as staying physically active, yoga and meditation, deep breathing exercises, massage therapy, listening to music and or taking a bath," says the website.

A nutritious diet and limits on caffeine and alcohol are also suggested as ways to reduce stress and ease teeth grinding, says the association.