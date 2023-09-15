Botulism outbreak tied to Bordeaux restaurant sickens Canadians

The Public Health Agency of Canada says three Canadians are among those sickened in a suspected botulism outbreak in France.

The individuals ate at the same restaurant, called Tchin Tchin Wine Bar, at a tourist area in Bordeaux, France.

So far, health officials in France have linked the illnesses to homemade sardine preserves served at the restaurant.

"One case, not from Canada, has died," the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

The individuals ate at the restaurant between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10.

Foodborne botulism is an illness from eating contaminated products.

Canadian health officials say anyone who ate at the wine bar during that time should self-monitor and get immediate medical care if they have symptoms.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism include nausea, vomiting, constipation, blurred or double vision, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth or difficulty breathing.

The restaurant is near the Rugby World Cup 2023 fan zone.