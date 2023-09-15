Content
Botulism outbreak tied to Bordeaux restaurant sickens Canadians

Health officials in France say a 32-year-old woman is dead and eight others remain hospitalized after an apparent botulism outbreak that includes Canadians.

All ate at the same restaurant in a tourist area

Car parked in front of restaurant with the sign Tchin Tchin Wine Bar.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says three Canadian residents have fallen ill from a botulism outbreak linked to Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in Bordeaux, France. (Sophie Garcia/The Canadian Press)

The Public Health Agency of Canada says three Canadians are among those sickened in a suspected botulism outbreak in France. 

The individuals ate at the same restaurant, called Tchin Tchin Wine Bar, at a tourist area in Bordeaux, France.

So far, health officials in France have linked the illnesses to homemade sardine preserves served at the restaurant.

"One case, not from Canada, has died," the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

The individuals ate at the restaurant between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10.

Foodborne botulism is an illness from eating contaminated products.

Canadian health officials say anyone who ate at the wine bar during that time should self-monitor and get immediate medical care if they have symptoms.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism include nausea, vomiting, constipation, blurred or double vision, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth or difficulty breathing.

The restaurant is near the Rugby World Cup 2023 fan zone. 

