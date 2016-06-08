Bacteria from WW I soldier offer clues to cholera epidemics
The strain of cholera analyzed is distantly linked to current outbreaks
The bug — thought to be the oldest publicly available sample of the Vbrio cholerae bacterium — was isolated in 1916 from the soldier's "choleraic diarrhea" while he was convalescing in Egypt, the researchers said.
But their analysis of its genetic code showed it was a non-toxigenic strain and that the soldier was probably sick with some other infection.
The strain was, however, distantly related to strains of cholera bacteria that are causing current outbreaks and have sparked epidemics in the past.
"Studying strains from different points in time can give deep insights into the evolution of this species of bacteria and link that to historical reports of human disease."
Cholera remains a "global threat"
Experts say one of these outbreaks, known as the "sixth pandemic," coincided with WWI.
Outbreaks of cholera are currently spreading in several countries including Yemen and Mozambique. The World Health Organization says the disease is "a global threat," and experts estimate there are between 1.3 and 4.0 million cases and between 21,000 and 143,000 cholera deaths worldwide each year.
Matthew Dorman, who co-led the research, said the analysis of also revealed the 1916 strain had certain faults, including lacking a flagellum — a thin tail that enables bacteria to swim.
"We discovered a mutation in a gene critical for growing flagella, which may be the reason for this," Dorman said.