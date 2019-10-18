Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder in U.S. as a precaution
Recalled lot contained 33,000 bottles
Johnson & Johnson is recalling a single lot of its baby powder in the U.S. as a precaution after government testing found trace amounts of asbestos in one bottle bought online.
The recall comes as J&J fights thousands of lawsuits in which plaintiffs claim its iconic baby powder was contaminated with asbestos and that it caused ovarian cancer or another rare cancer.
At multiple trials, J&J experts have testified asbestos hasn't been detected in the talc in its baby powder in many tests over 40 years.
On Friday, J&J said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found minuscule amounts of asbestos in one bottle. The company is investigating whether the bottle is counterfeit and how the contamination occurred.
The FDA said the affected product is Johnson's Baby Powder Lot #22318RB. The lot number can be found on the back of the bottle, directly underneath the cap.
The recall only applies to the United States, a spokesperson said.
The recalled lot contained 33,000 bottles.
