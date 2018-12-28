Working in space doesn't seem to shorten astronauts' lives

Space travel exposes astronauts to forms of radiation that are uncommon on Earth, and that are linked to cancers and heart problems, but a U.S. study suggests this doesn't significantly shorten their lives.



Researchers compared nearly 60 years of data on U.S. male astronauts and a group of men who are similarly extra fit, affluent and receive elite health care — pro athletes. They found that neither group has higher rates than the other of death overall or of early deaths. Both groups do tend to outlast the rest of us, however.



Astronauts are generally well educated, more affluent and more physically fit than the typical American, and some previous research has linked this career to a lower risk of premature death, the study team notes in Occupational & Environmental Medicine.



But much of the previous research on mortality rates in astronauts hasn't accounted for the mental and physical demands of this career, or the so-called "healthy worker effect" that leads people with employment of any kind to typically have fewer medical issues than individuals who are unable to work, said study co-author Robert Reynolds of Mortality Research & Consulting, Inc. in City of Industry in California.



"The challenge has always been to understand if astronauts are as healthy as they would be had they been otherwise comparably employed but had never gone to space at all," Reynolds said by email. "To do this, we needed to find a group that is comparable on several important factors, but has never been to space."

The researchers compared mortality rates for male U.S. astronauts to professional athletes from Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) between 1960 and mid-2018.



Both athletes and astronauts had a lower risk of premature death than the general population, the study found. And there was no meaningful mortality difference between NBA and MLB players.

Astronauts were more likely to die of accidents and other external causes, and less likely to die from heart disease and all other natural causes, the study also found.



"We cannot be sure from the data we have, but we speculate that cardiovascular fitness in particular is the most important factor in astronaut longevity," Reynolds said.

More radiation on Mars missions

The results suggest that radiation exposure in space might not lead to premature death for astronauts due to heart problems or certain cancers, the study authors conclude. In fact, astronauts had a lower rate of death from heart disease than the NBA and MLB players, and had cancer mortality similar to the athletes' rates.

The study wasn't designed to prove whether or how space travel may directly impact human health. It also didn't examine mortality among female astronauts or athletes.