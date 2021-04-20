Canadians over 30 should be offered AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, advisory body recommends
National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends expanding use to younger groups
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending to expand the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to all Canadians over the age of 30.
The advisory body issued its latest guidance on Friday after reviewing new provincial data on the level of risk currently posed in Canada by COVID-19.
NACI said the age cut-off for the beleaguered AstraZeneca vaccine should be lowered to 30, with a few caveats.
According to NACI, the shot only makes sense for individuals if the "benefits outweigh the risks" associated with the blood clots that seem to occur in rare instances post-vaccination, for those without contraindications — any health conditions that would heighten the risk of the vaccine causing someone harm — and if the individual does not want to wait for an mRNA vaccine.
