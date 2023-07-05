Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Health

9 new African countries to receive millions of malaria vaccines

Global vaccine alliance GAVI said on Wednesday 12 countries in Africa would receive 18 million doses of malaria vaccine over the next two years, expanding access to the shots to nine new countries in the region.

18 million doses to be distributed over next 2 years

Thomson Reuters ·
A close-up of the hands of a health worker using a needle to prepare a dose of a vaccine from a vial.
Health officials prepare to administer the world's first malaria vaccine to residents of the Malawi village of Tomali on Dec. 11, 2019. Ghana, Kenya and Malawi have been receiving the RTS,S vaccine since 2019 as part of a pilot program. GAVI, the global vaccine alliance, said Wednesday that access to the vaccine would be expanded to nine new African countries. (Jerome Delay/The Associated Press)

Global vaccine alliance GAVI said on Wednesday 12 countries in Africa would receive 18 million doses of malaria vaccine over the next two years, expanding access to the shots to nine new countries in the region.

Malaria remains one of the continent's deadliest diseases, killing nearly half a million children each year under the age of five. In 2021, Africa accounted for about 95 per cent of global malaria cases and 96 per cent of deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"At least 28 African countries have expressed interest in receiving the RTS,S [malaria] vaccine," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing. He noted that a second malaria vaccine was under review for pre-qualification and if successful, could provide additional supply in the short term.

Ghana, Kenya and Malawi have been receiving the RTS,S vaccine since 2019 as part of a pilot program funded by GAVI and more than 1.7 million children in the countries have received it, GAVI, UNICEF and WHO said in a joint statement.

The nine new countries set to receive the vaccine, developed by British drug-maker GSK, are Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

The first doses of the RTS,S vaccine are expected to reach the 12 African countries during the last quarter of 2023, allowing them to start rolling out vaccines by early next year. 

LISTEN | How a new malaria vaccine could help fight the disease: 
The Current19:28Vaccine could be a game-changer in the fight against malaria
Ghana is the first country in the world to approve the R21/Matrix-M from Oxford University, which could be a game-changer in the fight against malaria. Matt Galloway speaks with Adrian Hill, who led the design and clinical development of the vaccine; and Dr. Fred Aboagye-Antwi, a medical entomologist and parasitologist who works with the NGO Target Malaria.

Reporting by Raghav Mahobe, Bhanvi Satija

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now