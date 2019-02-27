Audio

Healing and Transformation

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This episode of Reclaimed it's all about songs of truth, healing and getting your chance to shine. For Indigenous peoples, one of the oldest and most important ways to find healing is through ceremony -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he uses the ceremony of song and dance to embrace healing and transformation.

