Hate crime reports up 132% amid Israel-Gaza conflict, Toronto police chief says

Toronto's police chief says crime calls are up 132 per cent in the nearly two weeks since Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel sparked war.

Fourteen calls related to hate crimes were made between Oct. 7 and Oct. 19, Chief Myron Demkiw said during a Toronto Police Service board meeting on Thursday.

"This reflects an escalation in hate-motivated incidents and also heightened public tensions," he told the board.

Demkiw says he's met with members of the Palestinian and Jewish communities over their safety concerns.

"I've heard directly that they are not only concerned for their family and friends living in the conflicted regions but they are also fearful for their own safety right here in our city," he said.

Toronto police increase patrols amid Israel-Hamas war Duration 1:52 Featured Video In response to the war between Israel and Hamas, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says the service is ramping up patrols at cultural centres, places of worship and schools across the city although there are currently "no credible threats." Police are also launching two command posts where officers can be “easily reached."

Of the 14 reported incidents of hate crimes, he says 12 have been related to antisemitism and two were related to anti-Muslim events.

"We have responded with an all-service state of readiness and have directed a high visibility state of patrols and deployments across all divisions with a focus on places of worship including synagogues, mosques, schools and community centres," he said.

There have been 237 hate crime incidents in Toronto to date this year, Demkiw told the board, up from 192 the same time last year.

"We have been clear and we remain resolute that Toronto Police Service will not tolerate acts of violence, intimidation or hate toward anyone or any community," he said.