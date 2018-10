Audio

Halifax's Nocturne festival curated by Indigenous artist for the first time ever

Once a year the city of Halifax holds an art festival at night called Nocturne. This year, Nocturne partnered with the Aboriginal Curatorial Collective, and selected the festival's first ever Indigenous curator, Anishinaabe artist Raven Davis.

