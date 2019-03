Live

Gun and gang violence initiative announcement LIVE

Bill Blair, minister of border security and organized crime reduction, announces funding for Ontario under the Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence initiative. Also attending are Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney and Sylvia Jones, minister of community safety and correctional services. A news conference follows

