Skip to Main Content
Greetings from Iqaluit: Exploring the strength of Inuit culture
News·Audio

Greetings from Iqaluit: Exploring the strength of Inuit culture

This week, Unreserved is on the ground in Iqaluit, Nunavut, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Nunavut officially becoming Canada's third territory. From music and art, to food and language, we'll find out what has kept the Inuit culture thriving.
This week, Unreserved is on the ground in Iqaluit, Nunavut, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Nunavut officially becoming Canada's third territory. From music and art, to food and language, we'll find out what has kept the Inuit culture thriving. 46:15
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|