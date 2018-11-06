Audio

Going The Distance

When Sarah Roselen got sick, she got sick fast. What she thought was bronchitis, or maybe pneumonia, turned out to be Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma, an aggressive cancer. And just like that, her life in remote Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, was put on hold. For months of harsh chemotherapy, she's had to relocate to Edmonton, a 14-hour drive away from her partner and young son. But Sarah is finding a surrogate family in her new Edmonton home: Compassion House, where women with cancer from far-flung communities can live and recuperate together during treatment. And they're learning the best treatment is each other.