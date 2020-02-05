News · Audio

Going Home

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- The land has ways of guiding you, and ways of calling you home. Our songs and our knowledge come from the land. This episode of Reclaimed is all about music to sing you back home, no matter where you’re from. Whether that’s finding your way back for the first time, or heeding the voices of your ancestors, as you’ve always done. Songs can carry that call, and how you listen will determine where you end up -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores songs for travelling out to new places, and finding your way home. No matter how far you’ve travelled, or how long you’ve been away... enjoy your journey back home, and wherever the road takes you after that.

