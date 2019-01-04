The company that does garbage and recycling collection in Windsor has reached an agreement with its workers on a contract. ​

Unifor Local 444 is representing employees with Green For Life Environmental. It's the first collective agreement for the workers, who joined the union last spring.

GFL Environmental (GFL)

The city contracted out its residential waste collection nine years ago, after a strike that lasted more than three months back in 2009.

The staff at GFL still have to vote on the deal.