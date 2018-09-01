Audio

Get a pep talk from Now or Never live!

Do you have a challenge that you don't feel quite up to facing? On this live episode of Now or Never, get the pep talk you need. Hosts Trevor Dineen and Ify Chiwetelu, along with some very special guests - and team of literal cheerleaders - are here to pep you up. From an aspiring comedian who needs a confidence boost to a lifelong teacher on the cusp of retirement, listen along as people get some help tackling their own Now or Never moments. 53:59

