Georgia Simmerling triple threat

Alpine skiing, skicross, and track cycling - Vancouver's own Georgia Simmerling has mastered them all. She is the first Canadian to compete in three different Olympic sports at three separate Olympic Games. But Georgia's story goes deeper than just being a multi-sport talent. She has bounced back from medieval injuries, including broken legs, a broken back, and a bit-off tongue! Listen as Georgia opens up about her seemingly never ending recovery, and what keeps her returning to sport and competition.

