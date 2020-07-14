News · Audio

Georges Laraque fights for social justice

Georges Laraque is probably the nicest guy ever to make a living terrorizing opponents on the ice. He combined heavy fists with a light touch around the net for 14 years in the NHL. He is an inspirational figure in the effort to rid hockey of racism, a faithful ally of LGBTQ communities, Vegan. a former deputy leader of the federal Green party. His autobiography was a bestseller in both official languages. And- he caught COVID-19 while he volunteering with seniors in Montreal, doing what he personally could to protect them from the virus. Anastasia Bucsis, host of Player’s own Voice podcast, has her own not-so- secret reasons to admire The Rock: he came to hockey by way of speedskating. In fact, this is the first cbc sports podcast to conclude with a challenge: a head to head speedskate racet for charity.

