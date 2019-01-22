Audio

FU, eh?

Eric Musekamp and Darlene Dunlop never planned on becoming activists... they were farm labourers and truckers, working in Alberta's agricultural industry. But after seeing so many workplace accidents - including Eric's alternate being killed while driving the rig they shared - the couple decided they had no choice. Until recently, farms in Alberta were exempt from virtually all workplace health and safety laws - including employers being required to purchase workplace insurance for their employees. A couple's fight for one of the most contentious bills ever passed in Alberta - and why many farmers opposed it so passionately.

