From scrip to road allowances: The dark history of the Métis

It's a phrase you've probably heard before: First Nations, Inuit and Métis. But how much do you really know about the Métis? Historically, the Métis didn't fit in society, at times they were also rejected by their First Nation families. Theirs is a history of rebellion, resistance, and forced assimilation. This week we take a look at some of the history of the Métis - and how is has shaped the challenges they face today.

