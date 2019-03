Audio

From music icon to Mohawk man: The journey of Tom Wilson

Tom Wilson is a Canadian music icon with bands Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Junkhouse and now, as Lee Harvey Osmond. The small town boy grew up in Hamilton, Ontario with his parents, Bunny and George Wilson. But Tom also grew up in the shadow of a secret. A secret that wouldn't be revealed till Tom was in his 50s.

