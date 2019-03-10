Audio

From growing medicine to space rockets: What is Indigenous futurism?

Grace Dillon coined the term Indigenous futurism, paying homage to Afrofuturism, which weaves in traditional knowledge and culture with futuristic ideas and settings.

Social Sharing

Grace Dillon coined the term Indigenous futurism, paying homage to Afrofuturism, which weaves in traditional knowledge and culture with futuristic ideas and settings. 6:43

Popular Now Find more popular stories