Forced to live on roadsides: the dark history of Métis road allowances
After the Métis were dispossessed of their land through the scrip process, many ended up squatting on small sections of land along the sides of roads and railway lines.
After the Métis were dispossessed of their land through the scrip process, many ended up squatting on small sections of land along the sides of roads and railway lines.
