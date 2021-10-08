Skip to Main Content
For the Love of Music - The Black Sheep | CBC News Loaded
For the Love of Music - The Black Sheep
It’s been in business for only seven years, but the Black Sheep has become one of the most important live music venues in St. John’s. Our For the Love of Music series presents: The History of the Black Sheep.
Posted: Oct 08, 2021 3:00 AM ET
