FIRST WORDS: Trish Rosborough speaks Kwak'wala

In this episode of First Words, Trish Rosborough teaches you several words in Kwak'wala - and the layers of meaning behind them. For example, a't?i means forest, but depending where you live, it can also mean something else.

