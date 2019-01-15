Skip to Main Content
FIRST WORDS: Cameron Adams speaks Swampy Cree
Audio

FIRST WORDS: Cameron Adams speaks Swampy Cree

In this episode of First Words, Cameron Adams explains how living with an acquired brain injury makes learning Swampy Cree even more challenging. He'll also teach you a bunch of words including kisâkihitin, which means I love you, and how to say hello and bugs.
In this episode of First Words, Cameron Adams explains how living with an acquired brain injury makes learning Swampy Cree even more challenging. He'll also teach you a bunch of words including kisâkihitin, which means I love you, and how to say hello and bugs. 5:45
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|