FIRST WORDS: Bryson Syliboy speaks Mi'kmaw

Bryson Syliboy is Mi'kmaw from Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia. He started tweeting out a Mi'kmaw word of the day related to something happening in the world. This week, he'll teach you how to say hello, welcome and see you later in Mi'kmaw.

Bryson Syliboy is Mi'kmaw from Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia. He started tweeting out a Mi'kmaw word of the day related to something happening in the world. This week, he'll teach you how to say hello, welcome and see you later in Mi'kmaw.

