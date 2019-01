Audio

FIRST WORDS: Bruce Starlight speaks Tsuut'ina

In this episode of First Words, Bruce Starlight explains why there are only 29 speakers of Tsuut'ina left and teaches you a short, conversational way to greet someone.

7:02

